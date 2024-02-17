Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Akron 18-6, Buffalo 3-21

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Buffalo is heading back home. They and the Akron Zips will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.5% worse than the opposition, a fact Buffalo found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell to the Huskies 72-68.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Akron's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 73-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dukes.

The Bulls have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 11 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-21 record this season. As for the Zips, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-6.

Buffalo ended up a good deal behind the Zips in their previous meeting back in January, losing 76-59. Will Buffalo have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Akron has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Buffalo.

  • Jan 12, 2024 - Akron 76 vs. Buffalo 59
  • Mar 09, 2023 - Akron 101 vs. Buffalo 77
  • Feb 18, 2023 - Akron 86 vs. Buffalo 66
  • Jan 31, 2023 - Akron 81 vs. Buffalo 64
  • Mar 10, 2022 - Akron 70 vs. Buffalo 68
  • Jan 01, 2022 - Akron 88 vs. Buffalo 76
  • Mar 12, 2021 - Buffalo 81 vs. Akron 74
  • Mar 02, 2021 - Buffalo 80 vs. Akron 78
  • Feb 29, 2020 - Akron 86 vs. Buffalo 73
  • Jan 28, 2020 - Buffalo 77 vs. Akron 74