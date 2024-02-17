Who's Playing
Akron Zips @ Buffalo Bulls
Current Records: Akron 18-6, Buffalo 3-21
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After three games on the road, Buffalo is heading back home. They and the Akron Zips will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.5% worse than the opposition, a fact Buffalo found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell to the Huskies 72-68.
Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Akron's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 73-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dukes.
The Bulls have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 11 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-21 record this season. As for the Zips, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-6.
Buffalo ended up a good deal behind the Zips in their previous meeting back in January, losing 76-59. Will Buffalo have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Akron has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Buffalo.
- Jan 12, 2024 - Akron 76 vs. Buffalo 59
- Mar 09, 2023 - Akron 101 vs. Buffalo 77
- Feb 18, 2023 - Akron 86 vs. Buffalo 66
- Jan 31, 2023 - Akron 81 vs. Buffalo 64
- Mar 10, 2022 - Akron 70 vs. Buffalo 68
- Jan 01, 2022 - Akron 88 vs. Buffalo 76
- Mar 12, 2021 - Buffalo 81 vs. Akron 74
- Mar 02, 2021 - Buffalo 80 vs. Akron 78
- Feb 29, 2020 - Akron 86 vs. Buffalo 73
- Jan 28, 2020 - Buffalo 77 vs. Akron 74