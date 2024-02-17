Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Akron 18-6, Buffalo 3-21

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Buffalo is heading back home. They and the Akron Zips will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.5% worse than the opposition, a fact Buffalo found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell to the Huskies 72-68.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Akron's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 73-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dukes.

The Bulls have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 11 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-21 record this season. As for the Zips, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-6.

Buffalo ended up a good deal behind the Zips in their previous meeting back in January, losing 76-59. Will Buffalo have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Akron has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Buffalo.