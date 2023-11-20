Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Hofstra 1-2, Buffalo 1-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Buffalo has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will face off against the Hofstra Pride at 7:30 p.m. ET at Hertz Arena. Buffalo might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 28 turnovers on Wednesday.

After a disappointing 56 points in their last match, Buffalo made sure to put some points up on the board against Roberts Wesleyan. The Bulls walked away with a 89-83 win over the Redhawks. With that victory, Buffalo brought their scoring average up to 77 points per game.

We saw a pretty high 161-over/under line set for Hofstra's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a 71-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Colonials on Tuesday. Hofstra has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Darlinstone Dubar, who scored 17 points along with 4 rebounds and 2 blocks.

The Bulls' victory bumped their record up to 1-2. As for the Pride, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Going forward, Buffalo shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 9.5 points.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Buffalo hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. However, it's not like Hofstra struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Hofstra is a big 9.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

