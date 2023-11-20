Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Hofstra 1-2, Buffalo 1-2

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida

Buffalo has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will face off against the Hofstra Pride at 7:30 p.m. ET at Hertz Arena. Hofstra took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Buffalo, who comes in off a win.

After a disappointing 56 points in their last match, Buffalo made sure to put some points up on the board against Roberts Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Bulls walked away with a 89-83 victory over the Redhawks. With that win, Buffalo brought their scoring average up to 77 points per game.

We saw a pretty high 161-over/under line set for Hofstra's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They fell 71-60 to the Colonials on Tuesday. Hofstra has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Darlinstone Dubar, who earned 17 points.

The Bulls' victory bumped their record up to 1-2. As for the Pride, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Buffalo hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. However, it's not like Hofstra struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.