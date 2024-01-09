Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 6-8, Buffalo 2-12

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

What to Know

Buffalo is on a four-game streak of home losses, Miami (Ohio) a four-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Alumni Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Buffalo on Saturday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 82-77 defeat to the Broncos.

Meanwhile, the RedHawks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 68-64 to the Rockets. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Miami (Ohio) in their matchups with Toledo: they've now lost 11 in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Darweshi Hunter, who scored 18 points.

The Bulls' loss dropped their record down to 2-12. As for the RedHawks, their loss dropped their record down to 6-8.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Buffalo have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miami (Ohio), though, as they've been averaging only 32.3 rebounds per game. Given Buffalo's sizeable advantage in that area, Miami (Ohio) will need to find a way to close that gap.

Buffalo was able to grind out a solid win over Miami (Ohio) when the teams last played back in March of 2023, winning 68-63. Does Buffalo have another victory up their sleeve, or will Miami (Ohio) turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Buffalo has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Miami (Ohio).