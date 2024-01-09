Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 6-8, Buffalo 2-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Buffalo is on a four-game streak of home losses, Miami (Ohio) a four-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. The pair will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Alumni Arena. Buffalo is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Last Saturday, the Bulls opened the new year with a less-than-successful 82-77 loss to the Broncos.

Meanwhile, the RedHawks opened the new year with a less-than-successful 68-64 defeat to they on Friday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for them in their matchups with Toledo: they've now lost 11 in a row.

Darweshi Hunter put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 18 points.

The Bulls' loss dropped their record down to 2-12. As for the RedHawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-8.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Buffalo have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miami (Ohio), though, as they've been averaging only 32.3 rebounds per game. Given Buffalo's sizeable advantage in that area, Miami (Ohio) will need to find a way to close that gap.

Buffalo was able to grind out a solid win over Miami (Ohio) in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 68-63. Will Buffalo repeat their success, or does Miami (Ohio) have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Buffalo is a slight 2-point favorite against Miami (Ohio), according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Miami (Ohio).