Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Buffalo after losing eight in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 30-20 lead against Niagara.

If Buffalo keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-10 in no time. On the other hand, Niagara will have to make due with a 3-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Niagara 3-8, Buffalo 1-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Niagara is 0-3 against Buffalo since November of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The Niagara Purple Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Buffalo Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 29th at Alumni Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Niagara found out the hard way last Thursday. They fell 83-71 to the Orange. Niagara has struggled against Syracuse recently, as their matchup last Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Luke Bumbalough put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 26 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Yaw Obeng-Mensah, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Thursday after their eighth straight loss. They took a 72-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spiders.

The Purple Eagles' defeat dropped their record down to 3-8. As for the Bulls, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's matchup: Niagara have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Buffalo, though, as they've only made 25.8% of their threes per game this season. Given Niagara's sizeable advantage in that area, Buffalo will need to find a way to close that gap.

Niagara is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Buffalo is a 3.5-point favorite against Niagara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won all of the games they've played against Niagara in the last 7 years.