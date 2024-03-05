Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Ohio 17-12, Buffalo 4-25

How To Watch

What to Know

Ohio has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Alumni Arena. Buffalo took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Ohio, who comes in off a win.

Last Friday, Ohio's game was all tied up 28-28 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Falcons by a score of 66-59. That's two games straight that Ohio has won by exactly seven points.

Ohio got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Miles Brown out in front who scored 16 points. Brown didn't help Ohio's cause all that much against Kent State back in January but the same can't be said for this game. Aidan Hadaway was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 85-79 to the Rockets. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Buffalo in their matchups with Toledo: they've now lost seven in a row.

The Bobcats' victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 17-12. As for the Bulls, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-25.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Ohio haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.8 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Buffalo, though, as they've been averaging 14.5 turnovers per game. Given Ohio's sizable advantage in that area, Buffalo will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Odds

Ohio is a big 10.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Ohio has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Buffalo.