Who's Playing

St. Bona. Bonnies @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: St. Bona. 4-2, Buffalo 1-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

St. Bona. has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will take on the Buffalo Bulls at 2:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena. St. Bona. might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up nine turnovers on Saturday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.1% better than the opposition, a fact St. Bona. proved. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the RedHawks 90-60 at home.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead St. Bona. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Charles Pride, who scored 18 points along with 7 rebounds. Noel Brown was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 81-66 bruising from the Dukes.

Buffalo's defeat came about despite a quality game from Sy Chatman, who scored 19 points along with 5 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Bonnies to 4-2 and the RedHawks to 2-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Bona. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Buffalo struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

St. Bona. ended up a good deal behind Buffalo in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, losing 83-66. Can St. Bona. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Buffalo.