Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Toledo 17-11, Buffalo 4-24

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Toledo Rockets and the Buffalo Bulls are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Alumni Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Toledo came into the game on Tuesday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They fell just short of the Huskies by a score of 75-72. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat Toledo has suffered since November 24, 2023.

Even though they lost, Toledo were working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Bulls couldn't handle the Golden Flashes on Tuesday and fell 76-64. Buffalo has struggled against the Golden Flashes recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Rockets' loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-11. As for the Bulls, they dropped their record down to 4-24 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Toledo haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.5 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Buffalo, though, as they've been averaging 14.4 turnovers per game. Given Toledo's sizable advantage in that area, the Bulls will need to find a way to close that gap.

Toledo was able to grind out a solid win over the Bulls in their previous matchup back in January, winning 77-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Toledo since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Toledo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Buffalo.