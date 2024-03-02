Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Toledo 17-11, Buffalo 4-24

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Toledo Rockets and the Buffalo Bulls are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Alumni Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Toledo came into the game on Tuesday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They fell just short of the Huskies by a score of 75-72. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat Toledo has suffered since November 24, 2023.

Even though they lost, Toledo were working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Bulls couldn't handle the Golden Flashes on Tuesday and fell 76-64. Buffalo has struggled against the Golden Flashes recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Rockets' loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-11. As for the Bulls, they dropped their record down to 4-24 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Toledo haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.5 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Buffalo, though, as they've been averaging 14.4 turnovers per game. Given Toledo's sizable advantage in that area, the Bulls will need to find a way to close that gap.

Toledo was able to grind out a solid win over the Bulls in their previous matchup back in January, winning 77-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Toledo since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Toledo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Buffalo.

  • Jan 16, 2024 - Toledo 77 vs. Buffalo 66
  • Feb 25, 2023 - Toledo 101 vs. Buffalo 71
  • Jan 20, 2023 - Toledo 86 vs. Buffalo 77
  • Mar 01, 2022 - Toledo 92 vs. Buffalo 76
  • Jan 25, 2022 - Toledo 86 vs. Buffalo 75
  • Feb 19, 2021 - Toledo 80 vs. Buffalo 70
  • Feb 14, 2020 - Buffalo 83 vs. Toledo 67
  • Feb 15, 2019 - Buffalo 88 vs. Toledo 82
  • Jan 08, 2019 - Buffalo 110 vs. Toledo 80
  • Mar 10, 2018 - Buffalo 76 vs. Toledo 66