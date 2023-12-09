Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Western Kentucky 6-3, Buffalo 1-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Western Kentucky has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Buffalo Bulls at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Arena. Buffalo took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Western Kentucky, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Western Kentucky proved on Sunday. They came out on top against the Colonels by a score of 79-69.

Meanwhile, Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 72-59 to the Bulldogs.

The losing side was boosted by Sy Chatman, who scored 16 points along with 8 rebounds. Less helpful for Buffalo was Shawn Fulcher's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

The Hilltoppers pushed their record up to 6-3 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 91.3 points per game. As for the Bulls, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-8.

While only Western Kentucky took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, Western Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Buffalo struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Western Kentucky is a solid 7-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.