Halftime Report

Western Michigan is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Western Michigan leads 34-32 over Buffalo.

Western Michigan came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Western Michigan 4-9, Buffalo 2-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Buffalo is 10-0 against Western Michigan since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Buffalo's nine-game losing streak finally came to an end on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Chippewas by a score of 76-64. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Buffalo has managed all season.

Western Michigan fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They rang in the new year with a 83-74 win over the RedHawks on Tuesday.

The Bulls' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 2-11. As for the Broncos, their victory bumped their record up to 4-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Buffalo have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Buffalo is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Buffalo is playing at home, but their 0-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Buffalo is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Buffalo has won all of the games they've played against Western Michigan in the last 7 years.