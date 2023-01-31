Who's Playing

Akron @ Buffalo

Current Records: Akron 15-6; Buffalo 10-11

What to Know

The Akron Zips won both of their matches against the Buffalo Bulls last season (88-76 and 70-68) and are aiming for the same result on Tuesday. Akron and Buffalo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena. The Zips should still be riding high after a win, while Buffalo will be looking to right the ship.

The Ohio Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Akron proved too difficult a challenge. Akron managed an 83-77 victory over the Bobcats.

Meanwhile, the Bulls were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 74-68 to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Akron is now 15-6 while Buffalo sits at 10-11. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Akron comes into the game boasting the 27th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 63. On the other end of the spectrum, Buffalo is stumbling into the contest with the sixth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Buffalo have won nine out of their last 16 games against Akron.