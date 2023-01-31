Who's Playing
Akron @ Buffalo
Current Records: Akron 15-6; Buffalo 10-11
What to Know
The Akron Zips won both of their matches against the Buffalo Bulls last season (88-76 and 70-68) and are aiming for the same result on Tuesday. Akron and Buffalo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena. The Zips should still be riding high after a win, while Buffalo will be looking to right the ship.
The Ohio Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Akron proved too difficult a challenge. Akron managed an 83-77 victory over the Bobcats.
Meanwhile, the Bulls were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 74-68 to the Kent State Golden Flashes.
Akron is now 15-6 while Buffalo sits at 10-11. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Akron comes into the game boasting the 27th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 63. On the other end of the spectrum, Buffalo is stumbling into the contest with the sixth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.8 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Buffalo have won nine out of their last 16 games against Akron.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Akron 70 vs. Buffalo 68
- Jan 01, 2022 - Akron 88 vs. Buffalo 76
- Mar 12, 2021 - Buffalo 81 vs. Akron 74
- Mar 02, 2021 - Buffalo 80 vs. Akron 78
- Feb 29, 2020 - Akron 86 vs. Buffalo 73
- Jan 28, 2020 - Buffalo 77 vs. Akron 74
- Mar 14, 2019 - Buffalo 82 vs. Akron 46
- Feb 26, 2019 - Buffalo 77 vs. Akron 64
- Feb 12, 2019 - Buffalo 76 vs. Akron 70
- Feb 27, 2018 - Buffalo 80 vs. Akron 68
- Jan 09, 2018 - Buffalo 87 vs. Akron 65
- Feb 24, 2017 - Akron 89 vs. Buffalo 83
- Jan 28, 2017 - Akron 91 vs. Buffalo 90
- Mar 12, 2016 - Buffalo 64 vs. Akron 61
- Feb 16, 2016 - Akron 80 vs. Buffalo 70
- Jan 05, 2016 - Akron 75 vs. Buffalo 71