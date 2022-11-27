Who's Playing

Canisius @ Buffalo

Current Records: Canisius 1-3; Buffalo 2-4

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins are on the road again Sunday and play against the Buffalo Bulls at 2:30 p.m. ET Nov. 27 at Alumni Arena. Buffalo will be strutting in after a victory while the Golden Griffins will be stumbling in from a loss.

It looks like Canisius got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the Cornell Big Red last week, falling 79-70.

As for the Bulls, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took their game against the George Mason Patriots last Monday 82-74. Among those leading the charge for Buffalo was forward Isaiah Adams, who had 24 points. Adams hadn't helped his team much against the Howard Bison two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Canisius is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Currently 1-3 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, Buffalo is 4-2 ATS.

The Golden Griffins are now 1-3 while the Bulls sit at 2-4. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Canisius has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the 17th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Buffalo has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 349th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 80.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Bulls are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Golden Griffins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Buffalo have won four out of their last six games against Canisius.