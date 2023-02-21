Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Buffalo

Current Records: Central Michigan 10-17; Buffalo 12-15

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Buffalo and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Alumni Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Bulls found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 86-66 punch to the gut against the Akron Zips this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, CMU received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 76-59 to the Ohio Bobcats.

Buffalo is now 12-15 while CMU sits at 10-17. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Buffalo is stumbling into the contest with the 349th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.1 on average. The Chippewas have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 35th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Series History

Buffalo have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Central Michigan.