Who's Playing
Central Michigan @ Buffalo
Current Records: Central Michigan 10-17; Buffalo 12-15
What to Know
The Buffalo Bulls will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Buffalo and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Alumni Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Bulls found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 86-66 punch to the gut against the Akron Zips this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, CMU received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 76-59 to the Ohio Bobcats.
Buffalo is now 12-15 while CMU sits at 10-17. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Buffalo is stumbling into the contest with the 349th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.1 on average. The Chippewas have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 35th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Buffalo have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Central Michigan.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Central Michigan 87 vs. Buffalo 78
- Feb 05, 2022 - Buffalo 74 vs. Central Michigan 54
- Feb 25, 2021 - Buffalo 85 vs. Central Michigan 73
- Feb 07, 2020 - Buffalo 65 vs. Central Michigan 60
- Jan 18, 2020 - Buffalo 86 vs. Central Michigan 67
- Mar 15, 2019 - Buffalo 85 vs. Central Michigan 81
- Feb 09, 2019 - Buffalo 90 vs. Central Michigan 76
- Mar 08, 2018 - Buffalo 89 vs. Central Michigan 74
- Feb 06, 2018 - Buffalo 88 vs. Central Michigan 82
- Feb 14, 2017 - Buffalo 99 vs. Central Michigan 93
- Jan 31, 2017 - Buffalo 101 vs. Central Michigan 91
- Jan 16, 2016 - Buffalo 74 vs. Central Michigan 61