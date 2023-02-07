Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Buffalo

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 6-17; Buffalo 11-12

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls are 8-2 against the Eastern Michigan Eagles since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Buffalo and EMU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena. The Bulls won both of their matches against EMU last season (102-64 and 83-69) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Buffalo was able to grind out a solid win over the Western Michigan Broncos this past Saturday, winning 85-76.

Meanwhile, EMU was just a bucket short of a victory this past Friday and fell 91-90 to the Ball State Cardinals. A silver lining for the Eagles was the play of guard Emoni Bates, who had 35 points along with five rebounds.

Buffalo's win brought them up to 11-12 while EMU's loss pulled them down to 6-17. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Buffalo is stumbling into the game with the third most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77 on average. EMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 359th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 81.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Series History

Buffalo have won eight out of their last ten games against Eastern Michigan.