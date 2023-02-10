Who's Playing

Kent State @ Buffalo

Current Records: Kent State 19-5; Buffalo 12-12

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes and the Buffalo Bulls are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 10 at Alumni Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Kent State made easy work of the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday and carried off an 87-64 win.

Meanwhile, Buffalo didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 102-97 victory.

The Golden Flashes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. If their 14-7-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The wins brought Kent State up to 19-5 and Buffalo to 12-12. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kent State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.50%, which places them 17th in college basketball. Less enviably, the Bulls are stumbling into the matchup with the 352nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Buffalo.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a 4-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Buffalo have won ten out of their last 17 games against Kent State.