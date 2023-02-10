Who's Playing
Kent State @ Buffalo
Current Records: Kent State 19-5; Buffalo 12-12
What to Know
The Kent State Golden Flashes and the Buffalo Bulls are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 10 at Alumni Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Kent State made easy work of the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday and carried off an 87-64 win.
Meanwhile, Buffalo didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 102-97 victory.
The Golden Flashes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. If their 14-7-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
The wins brought Kent State up to 19-5 and Buffalo to 12-12. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kent State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.50%, which places them 17th in college basketball. Less enviably, the Bulls are stumbling into the matchup with the 352nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Buffalo.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Flashes are a 4-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Buffalo have won ten out of their last 17 games against Kent State.
- Jan 27, 2023 - Kent State 74 vs. Buffalo 68
- Mar 04, 2022 - Kent State 70 vs. Buffalo 65
- Jan 21, 2022 - Buffalo 64 vs. Kent State 51
- Mar 05, 2021 - Buffalo 81 vs. Kent State 67
- Jan 19, 2021 - Kent State 84 vs. Buffalo 81
- Feb 21, 2020 - Buffalo 104 vs. Kent State 98
- Jan 24, 2020 - Kent State 70 vs. Buffalo 66
- Feb 22, 2019 - Buffalo 80 vs. Kent State 57
- Jan 25, 2019 - Buffalo 88 vs. Kent State 79
- Mar 09, 2018 - Buffalo 78 vs. Kent State 61
- Feb 13, 2018 - Buffalo 84 vs. Kent State 72
- Jan 30, 2018 - Kent State 82 vs. Buffalo 79
- Mar 09, 2017 - Kent State 68 vs. Buffalo 65
- Feb 21, 2017 - Kent State 77 vs. Buffalo 69
- Jan 17, 2017 - Buffalo 82 vs. Kent State 69
- Feb 23, 2016 - Buffalo 87 vs. Kent State 70
- Jan 08, 2016 - Buffalo 76 vs. Kent State 67