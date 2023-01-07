Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Buffalo

Current Records: Northern Illinois 4-10; Buffalo 7-7

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls won both of their matches against the Northern Illinois Huskies last season (79-68 and 70-60) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Buffalo and NIU will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET at Alumni Arena. The Bulls are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Ohio Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Buffalo proved too difficult a challenge. Buffalo skirted past Ohio 75-72. Buffalo got double-digit scores from four players: guard Curtis Jones (20), forward LaQuill Hardnett (15), forward Isaiah Adams (14), and guard Armoni Foster (12).

Meanwhile, the Huskies were expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and that's exactly how things played out. 2023 "welcomed" them with a 76-51 beatdown courtesy of the Akron Zips. Guard Keshawn Williams had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes with 4-for-17 shooting.

The Bulls' victory brought them up to 7-7 while NIU's defeat pulled them down to 4-10. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Buffalo is stumbling into the game with the sixth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.9 on average. The Huskies have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 14th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Buffalo have won six out of their last nine games against Northern Illinois.