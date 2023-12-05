Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: Buffalo 1-7, Butler 6-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

Butler will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Buffalo Bulls at 8:30 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Buffalo is crawling into this matchup hobbled by five consecutive losses, while Butler will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Even though Texas Tech scored an imposing 95 points on Thursday, Butler still came out on top. The Bulldogs took their match against the Red Raiders 103-95.

Butler's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jahmyl Telfort led the charge by scoring 26 points along with 7 assists and 5 rebounds. DJ Davis was another key contributor, scoring 25 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Buffalo found out the hard way on Saturday. The game between the Bulls and the Bonnies wasn't a total blowout, but with the Bulls falling 80-65 at home it was darn close to turning into one. That's two games in a row now that Buffalo has lost by exactly 15 points.

Despite their loss, Buffalo saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Sy Chatman, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Buffalo was Ryan Sabol's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Bulldogs have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 6-2 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.3 points per game. As for the Bulls, their loss dropped their record down to 1-7.

As mentioned, Butler is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 23.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Butler have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Buffalo struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Butler is a big 23.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

