Who's Playing

Creighton Bluejays @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: Creighton 18-7, Butler 16-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Creighton Bluejays and the Butler Bulldogs are set to tip at 12:30 p.m. ET on February 17th at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler does have the home-court advantage, but Creighton is expected to win by three points.

In what's become a running theme this season, Creighton gave their fans yet another huge victory on Tuesday. Everything went their way against the Hoyas as the Bluejays made off with a 94-72 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-27.

Creighton's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Trey Alexander, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 5 assists. Alexander didn't help Creighton's cause all that much against the Musketeers on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. Ryan Kalkbrenner was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with five rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs couldn't handle the Golden Eagles on Tuesday and fell 78-72.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Finley Bizjack, who scored 19 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Pierre Brooks II, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

The Bluejays have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 18-7 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 16-9.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Creighton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Creighton and the Bulldogs were neck-and-neck when the teams last played on February 2nd, but the Bluejays came up empty-handed after a 99-98 defeat. Can Creighton avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Creighton is a 3-point favorite against Butler, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

Series History

Creighton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Butler.