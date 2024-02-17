Who's Playing

Creighton Bluejays @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: Creighton 18-7, Butler 16-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Creighton Bluejays and the Butler Bulldogs are set to tip at 12:30 p.m. ET on February 17th at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Creighton will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Creighton stacked a ninth blowout win onto their ever-increasing hoard on Tuesday. They were the clear victor by a 94-72 margin over the Hoyas. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-27.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Creighton to victory, but perhaps none more so than Trey Alexander, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 5 assists. Alexander didn't help Creighton's cause all that much against the Musketeers on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. Ryan Kalkbrenner was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with five rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs couldn't handle the Golden Eagles on Tuesday and fell 78-72.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Finley Bizjack, who scored 19 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Pierre Brooks II, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

The Bluejays have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-7 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 16-9.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Creighton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.2 points per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Creighton and the Bulldogs were neck-and-neck when the teams last played two weeks ago, but the Bluejays came up empty-handed after a 99-98 loss. Can Creighton avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Creighton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Butler.