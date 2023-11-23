Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: FAU 2-1, Butler 3-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPN2

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs will face off against the FAU Owls at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Field House. Despite being away, Butler is looking at a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

Butler unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Friday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 74-54 to the Spartans. Butler found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.6% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored FAU last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 61-52 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. Having soared to a lofty 100 points in the game before, FAU's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Despite the defeat, FAU had strong showings from Johnell Davis, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Giancarlo Rosado, who scored 11 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Bulldogs' win lifted them to 3-1 while the Spartans' defeat dropped them down to 2-2.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Going forward, FAU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Butler have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

FAU is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Butler, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Owls, as the game opened with the Owls as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

