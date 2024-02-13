Who's Playing

Marquette Golden Eagles @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: Marquette 18-5, Butler 16-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Butler Bulldogs are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 13th at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Marquette is coming into the match hot, having won their last seven games.

Last Saturday, the Golden Eagles earned a 86-75 win over the Red Storm. Marquette was down 45-30 with 2:32 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy 11-point victory.

Tyler Kolek was the offensive standout of the matchup as he shot 5-for-8 from long range and dropped a double-double on 27 points and 13 assists.

Even though Butler has not done well against the Friars recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Bulldogs sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-72 win over the Friars. The over/under was set at 147 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Butler's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was DJ Davis, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds. Davis is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 20 or more in the last four games he's played. Jahmyl Telfort was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with eight assists.

The Golden Eagles have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-5 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, they pushed their record up to 16-8 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Marquette hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Marquette is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Marquette is a 4-point favorite against Butler, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

Series History

Marquette has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Butler.