Who's Playing

Providence Friars @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: Providence 15-8, Butler 15-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.78

What to Know

Providence is 8-2 against the Bulldogs since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Providence pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 4.5-point favorite Bulldogs.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Providence ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They managed a 91-87 victory over the Bluejays. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for Providence considering their 50-point performance the contest before.

Providence relied on the efforts of Josh Oduro, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 12 rebounds, and Devin Carter, who shot 5-for-8 from long range and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Oduro has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Butler unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 71-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Huskies. Butler has not had much luck with the Huskies recently, as the team's come up short the last seven times they've met.

Butler's loss came about despite a quality game from DJ Davis, who scored 21 points along with two steals. Davis is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 21 or more in the last three games he's played. Jahmyl Telfort was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with three steals.

The Friars' win bumped their record up to 15-8. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 15-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Providence have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Providence took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Butler is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Butler is a 4.5-point favorite against Providence, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

Providence has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Butler.