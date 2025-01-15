Who's Playing

Seton Hall Pirates @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: Seton Hall 6-10, Butler 7-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Seton Hall is 9-1 against Butler since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Pirates are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Seton Hall is likely headed into the match with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Providence on Saturday. Seton Hall fell 91-85 to Providence. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Isaiah Coleman, who earned 26 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Chaunce Jenkins, who went 5 for 9 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Butler's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their ninth straight defeat. They took an 80-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of Creighton.

Like Seton Hall, Butler lost despite seeing results from several players. Patrick McCaffery led the charge by going 7 for 13 en route to 21 points plus seven rebounds. Finley Bizjack was another key player, earning 11 points along with two steals.

Seton Hall's loss dropped their record down to 6-10. As for Butler, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-10.

Seton Hall beat Butler 76-64 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Seton Hall since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Seton Hall has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Butler.