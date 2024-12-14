Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: Wisconsin 8-3, Butler 7-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Butler Bulldogs at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Badgers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.8 points per game this season.

On Tuesday, Wisconsin came up short against Illinois and fell 86-80. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Badgers in their matchups with the Fighting Illini: they've now lost nine in a row.

Wisconsin's defeat came about despite a quality game from Nolan Winter, who earned 15 points in addition to seven rebounds and two steals.

Butler has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell just short of N. Dak. State by a score of 71-68 on Tuesday. The close match was extra heartbreaking for the Bulldogs, who almost overcame a 23 point deficit.

Butler's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Pierre Brooks II, who went 8 for 15 en route to 26 points plus seven rebounds, and Jahmyl Telfort, who had 23 points along with six rebounds. What's more, Telfort also racked up four offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023.

Even though they lost, Butler smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Wisconsin's defeat dropped their record down to 8-3. As for Butler, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Wisconsin has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.