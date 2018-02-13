How to watch Butler-Georgetown: TV, time, streaming online, prediction, line, pick

Butler looks to snap its two-game skid against a struggling Georgetown team

After squandering a big lead vs. No. 1 Villanova on Saturday, Butler looks to bounce back Tuesday night as it returns to Hinkie Fieldhouse to take on a floundering Georgetown team.

Losers of four of their last five games, the Patrick Ewing-coached Hoyas have fell deep into the pits of the Big East standings. But after pushing Butler to two overtimes in its first tilt back in December, the Hoyas have proven they can hang with the Bulldogs before. But playing in Hinkie Fieldhouse is as tough a venue you can find in the league.

Viewing information

Odds and analysis

  • Latest line via SportsLine: Butler -11.5
  • Prediction: Butler blew a big lead vs. No. 1 Villanova earlier this week, so I imagine the Bulldogs will come out plenty motivated to make a statement on Tuesday night. Pick: Butler -11.5
