How to watch Butler-Georgetown: TV, time, streaming online, prediction, line, pick

After squandering a big lead vs. No. 1 Villanova on Saturday, Butler looks to bounce back Tuesday night as it returns to Hinkie Fieldhouse to take on a floundering Georgetown team.

Losers of four of their last five games, the Patrick Ewing-coached Hoyas have fell deep into the pits of the Big East standings. But after pushing Butler to two overtimes in its first tilt back in December, the Hoyas have proven they can hang with the Bulldogs before. But playing in Hinkie Fieldhouse is as tough a venue you can find in the league.

When: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. ET



Where: Hinkie Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana



TV: CBS Sports Network



: CBS Sports Network LIVE stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fubo TV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

Odds and analysis