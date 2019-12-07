How to watch Butler vs. Florida: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 24 Butler (home) vs. Florida (away)

Current Records: Butler 8-0; Florida 6-2

What to Know

The #24 Butler Bulldogs will take on the Florida Gators at noon ET on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Butler skips in on eight wins and Florida on four.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 23 turnovers, the Bulldogs took down the Ole Miss Rebels 67-58. G Kamar Baldwin took over for the Bulldogs, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 46% of their total) in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Florida also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (24) and won 73-67 over the Marshall Thundering Herd. Florida got double-digit scores from four players: G Ques Glover (14), F Keyontae Johnson (13), G Noah Locke (10), and F Kerry Blackshear Jr. (10).

Butler is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those brave souls putting their money on the Gators against the spread have faith in an upset since their team's 2-6 record ATS can't hold a candle to Butler's 5-2-1.

The Bulldogs took a serious blow against the Gators when the two teams last met in last December, falling 77-43. Maybe the Bulldogs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 4-point favorite against the Gators.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 122

Series History

Butler and Florida both have one win in their last two games.