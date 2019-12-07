How to watch Butler vs. Florida: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Butler vs. Florida basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 24 Butler (home) vs. Florida (away)
Current Records: Butler 8-0; Florida 6-2
What to Know
The #24 Butler Bulldogs will take on the Florida Gators at noon ET on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Butler skips in on eight wins and Florida on four.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 23 turnovers, the Bulldogs took down the Ole Miss Rebels 67-58. G Kamar Baldwin took over for the Bulldogs, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 46% of their total) in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, Florida also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (24) and won 73-67 over the Marshall Thundering Herd. Florida got double-digit scores from four players: G Ques Glover (14), F Keyontae Johnson (13), G Noah Locke (10), and F Kerry Blackshear Jr. (10).
Butler is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those brave souls putting their money on the Gators against the spread have faith in an upset since their team's 2-6 record ATS can't hold a candle to Butler's 5-2-1.
The Bulldogs took a serious blow against the Gators when the two teams last met in last December, falling 77-43. Maybe the Bulldogs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 4-point favorite against the Gators.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 122
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Butler and Florida both have one win in their last two games.
- Dec 29, 2018 - Florida 77 vs. Butler 43
- Nov 23, 2018 - Butler 61 vs. Florida 54
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke rallies vs. Va. Tech
The Blue Devils have won three straight games since losing to Stephen. F. Austin
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Duke vs. Virginia Tech game 10,000...
-
Gators' court to bear Donovan's name
The Gators are naming their basketball court after Donovan, the two-time title-winning former...
-
Women's hoops power rankings: OSU No. 1
The Beavers take the top spot away from Oregon after the Ducks fall from the top spot after...
-
Podcast: Surprising DePaul is 9-0
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss lopsided losses for Virginia and North Carolina
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 1 UL faces Pitt
Chris Mack's Cardinals are 8-0 and coming off of a big win over Michigan
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans