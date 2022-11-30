Who's Playing

Kansas State @ Butler

Current Records: Kansas State 6-0; Butler 4-3

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs will square off against the Kansas State Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Bulldogs received a tough blow last week as they fell 76-61 to the NC State Wolfpack. One thing holding Butler back was the mediocre play of center Manny Bates, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

As for K-State, they have more to be thankful for after their contest against the LSU Tigers last Wednesday. K-State had just enough and edged out LSU 61-59. The Wildcats' guard Desi Sills filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points and five assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulldogs are expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Kansas State's victory lifted them to 6-0 while Butler's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. We'll see if K-State can repeat their recent success or if Butler bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.