Who's Playing

Marquette @ Butler

Current Records: Marquette 23-6; Butler 14-15

What to Know

A Big East battle is on tap between the #10 Marquette Golden Eagles and the Butler Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Marquette beat the DePaul Blue Demons 90-84 this past Saturday. The Golden Eagles' guard Tyler Kolek did his thing and posted a double-double on 22 points and 14 dimes.

Meanwhile, Butler escaped with a win this past Wednesday against the Blue Demons by the margin of a single free throw, 59-58. The Bulldogs' guard Ali Ali filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points and five assists along with five rebounds.

The wins brought Marquette up to 23-6 and Butler to 14-15. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Eagles come into the matchup boasting the seventh highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.30%. Less enviably, Butler is stumbling into the contest with the 22nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Marquette have won eight out of their last 15 games against Butler.