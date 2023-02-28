Who's Playing

Marquette @ Butler

Current Records: Marquette 23-6; Butler 14-15

What to Know

A Big East battle is on tap between the #10 Marquette Golden Eagles and the Butler Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Marquette beat the DePaul Blue Demons 90-84 this past Saturday. The Golden Eagles' guard Tyler Kolek did his thing and posted a double-double on 22 points and 14 dimes.

Meanwhile, Butler escaped with a win this past Wednesday against the Blue Demons by the margin of a single free throw, 59-58. The Bulldogs' guard Ali Ali filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points and five assists along with five rebounds.

The wins brought Marquette up to 23-6 and Butler to 14-15. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Eagles come into the matchup boasting the seventh highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.30%. Less enviably, Butler is stumbling into the contest with the 22nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.6 on average.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Marquette have won eight out of their last 15 games against Butler.

  • Feb 04, 2023 - Marquette 60 vs. Butler 52
  • Feb 26, 2022 - Marquette 64 vs. Butler 56
  • Feb 12, 2022 - Butler 85 vs. Marquette 79
  • Feb 17, 2021 - Marquette 73 vs. Butler 57
  • Feb 02, 2021 - Marquette 70 vs. Butler 67
  • Feb 09, 2020 - Marquette 76 vs. Butler 57
  • Jan 24, 2020 - Butler 89 vs. Marquette 85
  • Feb 20, 2019 - Marquette 79 vs. Butler 69
  • Jan 30, 2019 - Marquette 76 vs. Butler 58
  • Jan 31, 2018 - Butler 92 vs. Marquette 72
  • Jan 12, 2018 - Butler 94 vs. Marquette 83
  • Feb 07, 2017 - Butler 68 vs. Marquette 65
  • Jan 16, 2017 - Butler 88 vs. Marquette 80
  • Mar 05, 2016 - Butler 95 vs. Marquette 74
  • Jan 30, 2016 - Marquette 75 vs. Butler 69