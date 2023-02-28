Who's Playing
Marquette @ Butler
Current Records: Marquette 23-6; Butler 14-15
What to Know
A Big East battle is on tap between the #10 Marquette Golden Eagles and the Butler Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Marquette beat the DePaul Blue Demons 90-84 this past Saturday. The Golden Eagles' guard Tyler Kolek did his thing and posted a double-double on 22 points and 14 dimes.
Meanwhile, Butler escaped with a win this past Wednesday against the Blue Demons by the margin of a single free throw, 59-58. The Bulldogs' guard Ali Ali filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points and five assists along with five rebounds.
The wins brought Marquette up to 23-6 and Butler to 14-15. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Eagles come into the matchup boasting the seventh highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.30%. Less enviably, Butler is stumbling into the contest with the 22nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.6 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Marquette have won eight out of their last 15 games against Butler.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Marquette 60 vs. Butler 52
- Feb 26, 2022 - Marquette 64 vs. Butler 56
- Feb 12, 2022 - Butler 85 vs. Marquette 79
- Feb 17, 2021 - Marquette 73 vs. Butler 57
- Feb 02, 2021 - Marquette 70 vs. Butler 67
- Feb 09, 2020 - Marquette 76 vs. Butler 57
- Jan 24, 2020 - Butler 89 vs. Marquette 85
- Feb 20, 2019 - Marquette 79 vs. Butler 69
- Jan 30, 2019 - Marquette 76 vs. Butler 58
- Jan 31, 2018 - Butler 92 vs. Marquette 72
- Jan 12, 2018 - Butler 94 vs. Marquette 83
- Feb 07, 2017 - Butler 68 vs. Marquette 65
- Jan 16, 2017 - Butler 88 vs. Marquette 80
- Mar 05, 2016 - Butler 95 vs. Marquette 74
- Jan 30, 2016 - Marquette 75 vs. Butler 69