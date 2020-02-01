How to watch Butler vs. Providence: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Butler vs. Providence basketball game
Who's Playing
Providence @ Butler
Current Records: Providence 11-10; Butler 17-4
What to Know
A Big East battle is on tap between the Providence Friars and the #16 Butler Bulldogs at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Providence is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.
Providence was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 64-60 to the Villanova Wildcats. One thing holding the Friars back was the mediocre play of guard David Duke, who did not have his best game; he finished with 11 points on 4-for-16 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Butler didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Georgetown Hoyas on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 69-64 win. It was another big night for forward Sean McDermott, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 25 points and eight boards.
Butler's victory lifted them to 17-4 while Providence's loss dropped them down to 11-10. We'll see if Butler can repeat their recent success or if Providence bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Providence have won eight out of their last 11 games against Butler.
- Jan 10, 2020 - Butler 70 vs. Providence 58
- Mar 13, 2019 - Providence 80 vs. Butler 57
- Mar 09, 2019 - Providence 83 vs. Butler 70
- Feb 26, 2019 - Providence 73 vs. Butler 67
- Feb 17, 2018 - Butler 69 vs. Providence 54
- Jan 15, 2018 - Providence 70 vs. Butler 60
- Feb 11, 2017 - Providence 71 vs. Butler 65
- Jan 01, 2017 - Butler 78 vs. Providence 61
- Mar 10, 2016 - Providence 74 vs. Butler 60
- Jan 19, 2016 - Providence 71 vs. Butler 68
- Dec 31, 2015 - Providence 81 vs. Butler 73
