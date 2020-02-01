How to watch Butler vs. Providence: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Providence @ Butler

Current Records: Providence 11-10; Butler 17-4

What to Know

A Big East battle is on tap between the Providence Friars and the #16 Butler Bulldogs at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Providence is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

Providence was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 64-60 to the Villanova Wildcats. One thing holding the Friars back was the mediocre play of guard David Duke, who did not have his best game; he finished with 11 points on 4-for-16 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Butler didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Georgetown Hoyas on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 69-64 win. It was another big night for forward Sean McDermott, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 25 points and eight boards.

Butler's victory lifted them to 17-4 while Providence's loss dropped them down to 11-10. We'll see if Butler can repeat their recent success or if Providence bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Providence have won eight out of their last 11 games against Butler.