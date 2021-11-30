Who's Playing

Saginaw Valley State @ Butler

Current Records: Saginaw Valley State 1-0; Butler 4-3

What to Know

The Saginaw Valley State Cardinals are staying on the road on Tuesday to face off against the Butler Bulldogs at 5 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Saginaw Valley State strolled past the Western Michigan Broncos with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the matchup 80-63.

As for Butler, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They steamrolled past the Chaminade Silverswords 84-51. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 19.5 points in the Bulldogs' favor.

Their wins bumped the Cardinals to 1-0 and Butler to 4-3. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.