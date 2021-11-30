Who's Playing
Saginaw Valley State @ Butler
Current Records: Saginaw Valley State 1-0; Butler 4-3
What to Know
The Saginaw Valley State Cardinals are staying on the road on Tuesday to face off against the Butler Bulldogs at 5 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Saginaw Valley State strolled past the Western Michigan Broncos with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the matchup 80-63.
As for Butler, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They steamrolled past the Chaminade Silverswords 84-51. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 19.5 points in the Bulldogs' favor.
Their wins bumped the Cardinals to 1-0 and Butler to 4-3. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.