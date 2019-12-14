How to watch Butler vs. Southern: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Southern @ No. 18 Butler

Current Records: Southern 3-7; Butler 9-1

What to Know

The #18 Butler Bulldogs will take on the Southern Jaguars at noon ET on Saturday at home. Butler is the favorite in this one, with an expected 28.5-point margin of victory.

The Bulldogs needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Tuesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 53-52. A silver lining for them was the play of F Sean McDermott, who had 16 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Southern on Thursday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 85-62 punch to the gut against the Wright State Raiders.

This next matchup looks promising for the Bulldogs, who are favored by a full 28.5 points. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Butler enters the contest with 48.60% field goal percentage, good for 19th best in college basketball. But Southern have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 47%, which places them 22nd in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 28.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 129

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.