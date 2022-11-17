Who's Playing

St. Francis (Pa.) @ Butler

Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 1-2; Butler 1-1

What to Know

The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Butler Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for St. Francis (Pa.) as they fell 80-77 to the Cornell Big Red on Monday.

Meanwhile, Butler was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 68-62 to the Penn State Nittany Lions. One thing holding the Bulldogs back was the mediocre play of guard Eric Hunter Jr, who did not have his best game: he played for 36 minutes but put up just three points on 1-for-10 shooting.

The losses put St. Francis (Pa.) at 1-2 and Butler at 1-1. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: St. Francis (Pa.) is stumbling into the contest with the eighth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 12.9 on average. On the other hand, Butler enters the game with 11.3 takeaways on average, good for 29th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.