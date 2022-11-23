Who's Playing

No. 22 Tennessee @ Butler

Current Records: Tennessee 2-1; Butler 3-1

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs will take on the #22 Tennessee Volunteers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Everything came up roses for Butler at home against the The Citadel Bulldogs this past Saturday as the team secured an 89-42 victory. Butler can attribute much of their success to guard Eric Hunter Jr, who had 15 points and six assists along with five steals.

Meanwhile, the Volunteers entered their contest last Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put a hurting on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at home to the tune of 81-50. Tennessee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Josiah-Jordan James, who had 18 points in addition to six rebounds, and forward Olivier Nkamhoua, who had 18 points. Nkamhoua's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes last week.

Their wins bumped Butler to 3-1 and Tennessee to 2-1. With both Butler and the Volunteers swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Butler won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.