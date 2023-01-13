Who's Playing

Villanova @ Butler

Current Records: Villanova 8-9; Butler 10-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Butler Bulldogs are heading back home. Butler and the Villanova Wildcats will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs lost both of their matches to Villanova last season on scores of 42-82 and 59-78, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Butler received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 77-61 to the St. John's Red Storm. A silver lining for Butler was the play of guard Chuck Harris, who had 17 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Villanova came up short against the DePaul Blue Demons on Tuesday, falling 75-65. Villanova's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Eric Dixon, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulldogs are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Villanova have won ten out of their last 15 games against Butler.