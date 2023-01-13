Who's Playing
Villanova @ Butler
Current Records: Villanova 8-9; Butler 10-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Butler Bulldogs are heading back home. Butler and the Villanova Wildcats will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs lost both of their matches to Villanova last season on scores of 42-82 and 59-78, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
Butler received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 77-61 to the St. John's Red Storm. A silver lining for Butler was the play of guard Chuck Harris, who had 17 points in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, Villanova came up short against the DePaul Blue Demons on Tuesday, falling 75-65. Villanova's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Eric Dixon, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulldogs are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Villanova have won ten out of their last 15 games against Butler.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Villanova 78 vs. Butler 59
- Jan 16, 2022 - Villanova 82 vs. Butler 42
- Feb 28, 2021 - Butler 73 vs. Villanova 61
- Dec 16, 2020 - Villanova 85 vs. Butler 66
- Feb 05, 2020 - Butler 79 vs. Villanova 76
- Jan 21, 2020 - Villanova 76 vs. Butler 61
- Mar 02, 2019 - Villanova 75 vs. Butler 54
- Jan 22, 2019 - Villanova 80 vs. Butler 72
- Mar 09, 2018 - Villanova 87 vs. Butler 68
- Feb 10, 2018 - Villanova 86 vs. Butler 75
- Dec 30, 2017 - Butler 101 vs. Villanova 93
- Feb 22, 2017 - Butler 74 vs. Villanova 66
- Jan 04, 2017 - Butler 66 vs. Villanova 58
- Feb 20, 2016 - Villanova 77 vs. Butler 67
- Jan 10, 2016 - Villanova 60 vs. Butler 55