How to watch Butler vs. Wofford: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Butler (home) vs. Wofford (away)

Current Records: Butler 3-0; Wofford 2-1

Last Season Records: Butler 16-16; Wofford 29-4

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs will take on the Wofford Terriers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Butler is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 24 turnovers, Butler took down the Minnesota Golden Gophers 64-56. G Kamar Baldwin was the offensive standout of the contest for the Bulldogs, as he had 27 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Wofford needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 80-79. If the result catches you off guard, it should: they were the far and away favorite.

Butler's win lifted them to 3-0 while Wofford's loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if Butler can repeat their recent success or if Wofford bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.