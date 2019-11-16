How to watch Butler vs. Wofford: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Butler vs. Wofford basketball game
Who's Playing
Butler (home) vs. Wofford (away)
Current Records: Butler 3-0; Wofford 2-1
Last Season Records: Butler 16-16; Wofford 29-4
What to Know
The Wofford Terriers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Butler Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Terriers now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Wofford needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 80-79. This was hardly the result they or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10 points over the William & Mary Tribe heading into this game.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 24 turnovers, Butler took down the Minnesota Golden Gophers 64-56. Butler's G Kamar Baldwin was one of the most active players for the team as he had 27 points along with five rebounds.
Butler's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Wofford's loss dropped them down to 2-1. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Butler comes into the contest boasting the 34th highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.90%. But Wofford is even better: they rank 30th in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.40% on the season. We'll see if that edge gives Wofford a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 10-point favorite against the Terriers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 135
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Tennessee faces Washington
The Vols will have to try and stop the Huskies' 5-star freshmen Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah...
-
Monmouth player gets late dunk in on KU
This is not how you typically see late-game scenarios play out at any level of basketball
-
Podcast: Powell makes quick comeback
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also update the James Wiseman situation at Memphis
-
Top 25 And 1: Spartans hold on to No. 2
The Spartans rallied late to win despite Seton Hall's Myles Powell getting 37 points
-
Howard vs. Robert Morris odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Howard vs. Robert Morris game 10,000...
-
Michigan St. wins thriller at Seton Hall
Myles Powell's status heading into this game was uncertain -- and then he put up a bonkers...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...