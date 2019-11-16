How to watch Butler vs. Wofford: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Butler (home) vs. Wofford (away)

Current Records: Butler 3-0; Wofford 2-1

Last Season Records: Butler 16-16; Wofford 29-4

What to Know

The Wofford Terriers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Butler Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Terriers now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Wofford needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 80-79. This was hardly the result they or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10 points over the William & Mary Tribe heading into this game.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 24 turnovers, Butler took down the Minnesota Golden Gophers 64-56. Butler's G Kamar Baldwin was one of the most active players for the team as he had 27 points along with five rebounds.

Butler's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Wofford's loss dropped them down to 2-1. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Butler comes into the contest boasting the 34th highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.90%. But Wofford is even better: they rank 30th in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.40% on the season. We'll see if that edge gives Wofford a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 10-point favorite against the Terriers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 135

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.