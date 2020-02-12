How to watch Butler vs. Xavier: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Xavier @ Butler

Current Records: Xavier 16-8; Butler 18-6

What to Know

Get ready for a Big East battle as the Xavier Musketeers and the #19 Butler Bulldogs will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Xavier's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend the Bulldogs hope will continue.

Xavier didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Providence Friars this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 64-58 victory. Four players on Xavier scored in the double digits: forward Tyrique Jones (14), guard Paul Scruggs (13), forward Zach Freemantle (11), and guard KyKy Tandy (10). That's six consecutive double-doubles for Jones.

Meanwhile, Butler lost to the Marquette Golden Eagles on the road by a decisive 76-57 margin. The losing side was boosted by guard Kamar Baldwin, who had 23 points along with six boards.

The Musketeers' win brought them up to 16-8 while the Bulldogs' loss pulled them down to 18-6. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Xavier have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 23rd in college basketball. As for Butler, they rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.2 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Musketeers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

Xavier have won six out of their last nine games against Butler.