How to watch Butler vs. Xavier: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
Who's Playing
Xavier @ Butler
Current Records: Xavier 16-8; Butler 18-6
What to Know
Get ready for a Big East battle as the Xavier Musketeers and the #19 Butler Bulldogs will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Xavier's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend the Bulldogs hope will continue.
Xavier didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Providence Friars this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 64-58 victory. Four players on Xavier scored in the double digits: forward Tyrique Jones (14), guard Paul Scruggs (13), forward Zach Freemantle (11), and guard KyKy Tandy (10). That's six consecutive double-doubles for Jones.
Meanwhile, Butler lost to the Marquette Golden Eagles on the road by a decisive 76-57 margin. The losing side was boosted by guard Kamar Baldwin, who had 23 points along with six boards.
The Musketeers' win brought them up to 16-8 while the Bulldogs' loss pulled them down to 18-6. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Xavier have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 23rd in college basketball. As for Butler, they rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.2 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Musketeers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 130
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Xavier have won six out of their last nine games against Butler.
- Mar 05, 2019 - Butler 71 vs. Xavier 66
- Jan 13, 2019 - Xavier 70 vs. Butler 69
- Feb 06, 2018 - Xavier 98 vs. Butler 93
- Jan 02, 2018 - Xavier 86 vs. Butler 79
- Mar 09, 2017 - Xavier 62 vs. Butler 57
- Feb 26, 2017 - Butler 88 vs. Xavier 79
- Jan 14, 2017 - Butler 83 vs. Xavier 78
- Feb 13, 2016 - Xavier 74 vs. Butler 57
- Jan 02, 2016 - Xavier 88 vs. Butler 69
