Arizona State Sun Devils @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Arizona State 9-2, BYU 9-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

BYU is preparing for their first Big 12 matchup of the season on Tuesday. They and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off at 4:00 p.m. ET at Marriott Center. The timing is sure in the Cougars' favor as the team sits on 13 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Sun Devils have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

BYU is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They put a hurting on Florida A&M to the tune of 103-57 on Friday. The Cougars have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 19 points or more this season.

BYU relied on the efforts of Kanon Catchings, who went 8 for 12 en route to 21 points plus two steals, and Dallin Hall, who earned 14 points in addition to seven assists and five rebounds. That's the most assists Hall has posted since back in March. Another player making a difference was Fousseyni Traore, who posted nine points plus six rebounds and five assists.

BYU was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Florida A&M only posted 12.

Meanwhile, Arizona State strolled past Massachusetts with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 78-62.

Arizona State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Basheer Jihad led the charge by going 8 for 12 en route to 20 points plus eight rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayden Quaintance, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds.

BYU's victory bumped their record up to 9-2. As for Arizona State, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-2 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: BYU has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 11.3 threes per game. However, it's not like Arizona State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for BYU against Arizona State in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, as the squad secured a 77-49 win. Does BYU have another victory up their sleeve, or will Arizona State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

BYU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.