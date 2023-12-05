Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Evansville 7-1, BYU 7-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

Evansville has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the BYU Cougars at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Marriott Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Saturday, the Aces narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Panthers 91-89.

Evansville got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Antonio Thomas out in front who scored 27 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds. Thomas continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Ben Humrichous was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, BYU put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their perfect season alive. They took their game on the road with ease, bagging a 85-56 victory over the Bulldogs. The result was nothing new for BYU, who have now won five games by 28 points or more so far this season.

Among those leading the charge was Spencer Johnson, who scored 22 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaxson Robinson, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 2 assists.

The Aces' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.3 points per game. As for the Cougars, their victory bumped their record up to 7-0.

BYU and Evansville pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, the game looks promising for BYU, as the team is favored by a full 24.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Evansville has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 50% of their shots per game. However, it's not like BYU struggles in that department as they've drained 49.1% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

BYU is a big 24.5-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 23-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.