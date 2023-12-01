Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Fresno State 3-3, BYU 6-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs will face off against the BYU Cougars at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Delta Center. Despite being away, Fresno State is looking at a 15-point advantage in the spread.

The point spread may have favored Fresno State last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Gauchos 69-65. Fresno State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Isaiah Hill, who scored 19 points along with 8 assists and 3 steals. Less helpful for Fresno State was Xavier DuSell's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, BYU put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against the Wolfpack by a score of 95-86. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 9:31 mark of the first half, when they were facing a 27-15 deficit.

BYU can attribute much of their success to Jaxson Robinson, who scored 23 points. Robinson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Spencer Johnson, who scored 11 points along with 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

The Dukes' win bumped their season record to 6-0 while the Bulldogs' defeat dropped theirs to 3-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Fresno State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like BYU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 47.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Fresno State is a big 15-point favorite against BYU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

