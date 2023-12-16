Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Georgia State 4-5, BYU 9-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for BYU. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Georgia State Panthers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Marriott Center. The timing is sure in BYU's favor as the team sits on seven straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Georgia State has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain seven more threes than your opponent, a fact BYU proved on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 90-74 victory over the Pioneers.

BYU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Noah Waterman, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Waterman pulled down ten or more rebounds. Jaxson Robinson was another key contributor, scoring 28 points.

Meanwhile, the Panthers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 64-60 to the Bears.

The Cougars' win bumped their record up to 9-1. As for the Panthers, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. BYU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 89.4 points per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

BYU is a big 24.5-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

