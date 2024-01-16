Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Iowa State 13-3, BYU 13-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Iowa State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Iowa State Cyclones and the BYU Cougars will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Marriott Center. Both teams have allowed few points on average, (Iowa State: 58.4, BYU: 63.1) so any points scored will be well earned.

Iowa State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won ten matches by 19 points or more this season. They blew past the Cowboys 66-42.

Tamin Lipsey was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 17 points along with five steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Hason Ward, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds.

UCF typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday BYU proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Knights by a score of 63-58.

BYU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Spencer Johnson out in front who scored 12 points along with five rebounds.

The Cyclones pushed their record up to 13-3 with that win, which was their 11th straight at home. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 33.73 points. As for the Cougars, their win ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 13-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iowa State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like BYU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Iowa State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 12-4 and BYU is 0-3.

Odds

BYU is a 4.5-point favorite against Iowa State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

