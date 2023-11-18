Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Morgan State 2-2, BYU 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for BYU. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Morgan State Bears at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Marriott Center. BYU might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up five turnovers on Wednesday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 20 more assists than your opponent, a fact BYU proved. They steamrolled past the Lions 105-48 at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 52-17.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead BYU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Fousseyni Traore, who scored 18 points along with 3 rebounds and 2 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Trevin Knell, who scored 18 points along with 3 assists and 3 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bears suffered a grim 87-68 defeat to the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Despite their defeat, Morgan State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Wynston Tabbs, who scored 16 points along with 3 rebounds and 2 assists, was perhaps the best of all.

The Cougars' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 96.3 points per game. As for the Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 2-2.

As mentioned, BYU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 30 points. They might be worth a quick bet on Saturday since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as BYU and Morgan State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. BYU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 96.3 points per game. However, it's not like Morgan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 30-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 156 points.

