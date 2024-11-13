Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Queens 2-1, BYU 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Royals fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the BYU Cougars at 9:00 p.m. ET at Marriott Center.

Queens is headed into Wednesday's match after beating the impressive 160.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against Utah. Queens was dealt a punishing 96-65 defeat at the hands of Utah on Tuesday. The loss was the Royals' first of the season.

Meanwhile, BYU earned an 86-80 victory over UC Riverside on Friday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Cougars.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead BYU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Egor Demin, who went 8 for 11 en route to 20 points plus seven assists and five rebounds. Keba Keita was another key player, dropping a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds.

Having lost for the first time this season, Queens fell to 2-1. As for BYU, they pushed their record up to 2-0 with the win, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: Queens has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10 threes per game. However, it's not like BYU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 28-point favorite.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

