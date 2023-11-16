Who's Playing
SE Louisiana Lions @ BYU Cougars
Current Records: SE Louisiana 1-1, BYU 2-0
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The BYU Cougars will be playing in front of their home fans against the SE Louisiana Lions at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Marriott Center. BYU will be strutting in after a victory while SE Louisiana will be stumbling in from a loss.
Last Friday, the Cougars earned a 74-65 win over the Aztecs. The victory made it back-to-back wins for BYU.
BYU's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Fousseyni Traore, who earned 12 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Richie Saunders, who earned 12 points.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact SE Louisiana found out the hard way on Friday. The match between the Lions and the Tigers wasn't a total blowout, but with the Lions falling 86-71 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.
SE Louisiana's loss came about despite a quality game from Roger McFarlane, who shot 4-for-7 from deep and dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds.
The Cougars' win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Lions, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.
Looking ahead, the game looks promising for BYU, as the team is favored by a full 22.5 points. They finished last season with a 15-13-1 record against the spread.
BYU ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 13-5 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $283.42. On the other hand, SE Louisiana was 4-10 as the underdog last season.
Odds
BYU is a big 22.5-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 20-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 157 points.
Injury Report for BYU
- Dawson Baker: Out (Foot)
- Marcus Adams Jr.: Out (Not Injury Related)