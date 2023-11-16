Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: SE Louisiana 1-1, BYU 2-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The BYU Cougars will be playing in front of their home fans against the SE Louisiana Lions at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Marriott Center. BYU will be strutting in after a victory while SE Louisiana will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Friday, the Cougars earned a 74-65 win over the Aztecs. The victory made it back-to-back wins for BYU.

BYU's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Fousseyni Traore, who earned 12 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Richie Saunders, who earned 12 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact SE Louisiana found out the hard way on Friday. The match between the Lions and the Tigers wasn't a total blowout, but with the Lions falling 86-71 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

SE Louisiana's loss came about despite a quality game from Roger McFarlane, who shot 4-for-7 from deep and dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cougars' win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Lions, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for BYU, as the team is favored by a full 22.5 points. They finished last season with a 15-13-1 record against the spread.

BYU ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 13-5 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $283.42. On the other hand, SE Louisiana was 4-10 as the underdog last season.

Odds

BYU is a big 22.5-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 20-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Injury Report for BYU

Dawson Baker: Out (Foot)

Marcus Adams Jr.: Out (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for SE Louisiana

No Injury Information