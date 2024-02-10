Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners

Current Records: CS Fullerton 11-12, Cal-Baker. 9-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the CS Fullerton Titans and the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Icardo Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact CS Fullerton found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 71-58 to the Aggies. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for CS Fullerton in their matchups with the Aggies: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 30-30 at halftime, Cal-Baker. was not quite the Highlanders' equal in the second half on Thursday. The Roadrunners fell just short of the Highlanders by a score of 65-63. Cal-Baker. has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Cal-Baker. struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Titans now have a losing record at 11-12. As for the Roadrunners, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-14 record this season.

CS Fullerton strolled past the Roadrunners in their previous matchup two weeks ago by a score of 68-50. The rematch might be a little tougher for CS Fullerton since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

CS Fullerton has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Cal-Baker..

  • Jan 27, 2024 - CS Fullerton 68 vs. Cal-Baker. 50
  • Feb 25, 2023 - CS Fullerton 70 vs. Cal-Baker. 66
  • Jan 16, 2023 - CS Fullerton 76 vs. Cal-Baker. 46
  • Feb 05, 2022 - CS Fullerton 75 vs. Cal-Baker. 61
  • Dec 30, 2021 - CS Fullerton 73 vs. Cal-Baker. 67
  • Jan 30, 2021 - Cal-Baker. 83 vs. CS Fullerton 73
  • Jan 29, 2021 - CS Fullerton 90 vs. Cal-Baker. 84
  • Mar 21, 2019 - Cal-Baker. 66 vs. CS Fullerton 58