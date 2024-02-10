Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners

Current Records: CS Fullerton 11-12, Cal-Baker. 9-14

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the CS Fullerton Titans and the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Icardo Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact CS Fullerton found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 71-58 to the Aggies. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for CS Fullerton in their matchups with the Aggies: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 30-30 at halftime, Cal-Baker. was not quite the Highlanders' equal in the second half on Thursday. The Roadrunners fell just short of the Highlanders by a score of 65-63. Cal-Baker. has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Cal-Baker. struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Titans now have a losing record at 11-12. As for the Roadrunners, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-14 record this season.

CS Fullerton strolled past the Roadrunners in their previous matchup two weeks ago by a score of 68-50. The rematch might be a little tougher for CS Fullerton since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

CS Fullerton has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Cal-Baker..