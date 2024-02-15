Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners

Current Records: CSNorthridge 16-9, Cal-Baker. 10-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Cal-Baker. will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the CSNorthridge Matadors will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Icardo Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Roadrunners narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Titans 73-71. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, CSNorthridge entered their tilt with the Gauchos with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Matadors came out on top against the Gauchos by a score of 82-74 on Saturday.

The Roadrunners' victory bumped their record up to 10-14. As for the Matadors, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 16-9.

Cal-Baker. beat the Matadors 64-56 in their previous matchup back in January. Will Cal-Baker. repeat their success, or do the Matadors have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

CSNorthridge is a slight 1-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Roadrunners as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cal-Baker. has won 5 out of their last 8 games against CSNorthridge.