Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Cal-Baker. looks much better today on their home court. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Cal-Baker. leads 40-37 over the Beach.

Cal-Baker. came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners

Current Records: LBSU 13-8, Cal-Baker. 8-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the LBSU Beach and the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 1st at Icardo Center. Cal-Baker. does have the home-court advantage, but LBSU is expected to win by 3.5 points.

After a 83-75 finish the last time they played, LBSU and the Highlanders decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Beach walked away with a 65-53 victory over the Highlanders on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Cal-Baker. unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a hard 68-50 fall against the Titans. Cal-Baker. has struggled against the Titans recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Beach's win bumped their record up to 13-8. As for the Roadrunners, their loss dropped their record down to 8-12.

LBSU strolled past the Roadrunners when the teams last played back in March of 2023 by a score of 77-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for LBSU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

LBSU is a 3.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

LBSU has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Cal-Baker..