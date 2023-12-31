Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Cal-Baker. looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 30-24 lead against UC Irvine.

Cal-Baker. came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners

Current Records: UC Irvine 8-5, Cal-Baker. 5-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Cal-Baker. will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Cal-Baker. Roadrunners and the UC Irvine Anteaters will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Icardo Center.

Last Thursday, the Roadrunners came up short against the Tritons and fell 76-64.

Meanwhile, the Anteaters beat the Highlanders 73-66 on Thursday.

The Roadrunners' loss was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 5-7. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.7 points per game. As for the Anteaters, their victory bumped their record up to 8-5.

Cal-Baker. might still be hurting after the devastating 75-51 defeat they got from UC Irvine when the teams last played back in March. Will Cal-Baker. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UC Irvine is a big 9-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Cal-Baker..